COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Ohio hands out billions of American Rescue Plan dollars and looks at addressing the lack of housing in the state.  Gov. Mike DeWine signed a spending bill with nearly $6 billion in federal and state dollars to support programs like mental health services, hospitals, and school coronavirus relief.  The spending bill put aside $500 million to assist Ohio’s childcare industry.  It also had a controversial provision to allow county auditors the authority to set values for low-income housing projects, which could affect real estate tax collection.  But DeWine says addressing low-income housing will be one of his priorities in his next two-year budget that need to be completed this summer.

“We will ask the general assembly to establish a state low-income housing tax credit,” says DeWine.  “This is something that we have looked at.  Something that we have been thinking about.  It is something that a number of states have.  We do not have it.  I believe that I will be a gamechanger if the legislature does in fact approve that.”

