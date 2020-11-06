Since Tuesday, Ohio had seen the number of new daily COVID-19 cases top 4,000, Friday it topped 5,000.
Governor Mike DeWine says much of the rise in cases can be attributed to community spread. Mostly family members in a household affecting each other and people catching it at social gatherings. With the holidays fast approaching DeWine says his office will be releasing some recommendations for people to safely gather with friends and family.
“We can do most of the things that we have always done, we just have to do them differently,” says DeWine. “I have used the example of (First Lady) Fran and I going over to see our grandkids, we just do it differently. We still see them. It’s not either-or, it’s not shut the thing off completely. It’s figuring it out how to do it. Wearing of a mask dramatically changes your odds.”
The governor also says when a vaccine becomes available that nursing home staff members will be one of the first to get them, to help protect the residents they are helping.