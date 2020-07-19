Ohio has just seen two of the highest daily jumps in new coronavirus cases on Friday and Saturday since the outbreak has begun, meaning more mask mandates could be on the way.
Governor Mike DeWine was on meet the press Sunday morning, and was talking about the rise in cases. Currently around 60% of Ohio's population is under a red level, including Allen County, which requires mask wearing when they go out in the public or cannot socially distance outside of their homes. Host Chuck Todd asked DeWine if he is considering making the mandate statewide.
“We're at a crucial time. And so this week, you may see a lot more counties under, under that mask requirement,” says Gov. Mike DeWine. “So, we certainly would not rule out going statewide. We're certainly looking, looking at that. But, there's a lot of things going on. And one of the things that we've tried to do, we're running TV ads. We're going to start a new ad this, this coming week. We're going to preview it on Tuesday. Really, the message is: You wear the mask for other people.”
Allen County is only local county at level three, if the governor sticks with his past announcements the new public health advisory levels will be released on Thursday.