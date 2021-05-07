The Bishop of the Diocese of Toledo visited Delphos on Friday in order to connect with students and staff.
Bishop Daniel E. Thomas celebrated mass Friday morning at St. John's High School, and then held a question and answer session in the gymnasium.
The session gave students a chance to connect and discuss a variety of topics with the bishop.
"It's very important I think that they know their bishop is the Shepard of the Diocese, that their bishop is accessible to them, that their bishop is one with them," said Bishop Thomas. "and that their bishop wants to be able to have an exchange with them because there is a pastor in every parish, they have a pastor. But the bishop is the minister of the 19 counties and 122 parishes, so it's very very important."