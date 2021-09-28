The AmeriCorps Seniors and American Red Cross held a disaster preparedness event Monday afternoon.
The drive-thru event took place at the Area Agency on Aging 3 on Allentown Road. Allen County Public Health set up a pop-up station where people could get a flu and COVID vaccine. Adults 55 years or older were able to receive a free disaster preparedness kit from the Allen Count Emergency Management Agency and receive new COVID updates along with general training for fire, tornadoes, and other disasters.
Miranda van Rooyen, Retired Senior Volunteer Program Director, Area Agency on Aging 3 said, “To know and have a kit that you can grab and go is very important because not many people think about that and when a disaster happens it is seconds before anything major can happen so to have a kit prepared and ready to go is important.”
Allen County Public Health will hold vaccines at Robb Park tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at Heritage Elementary from 4 to 6 p.m. You can register at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.