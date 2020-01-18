A local service club is helping young women make sure they have the right dress for their prom night.
The Lima Kiwanis Club took over Diva’s Den about 10 years ago from another group that started the project, which gives away free prom dresses to local girls. They had around 300 dresses for the girls to choose from, and because a local bridal shop decided to stop carrying shoes, Diva’s den this year had 25 pair of shoes to take home too. With the cost of new prom dresses reaching into hundreds of dollars, the Kiwanis get paid for the free prom dresses with the thank you’s that girls and parents give them knowing that they helped make that special night even better.
“We have had many many thank you’s,” says Kiwanis member Candy Newland. “We had one woman here this morning thanked us profusely because her daughter goes to “Night to Shine” and this is the only chance that she would have to get a dress and she has been coming like for four years and get one every year. And so we encourage them, as they are getting their beautiful dress that they wear it to the prom one night and take it to Duffy’s Cleaners and we will have it for next year.”
Newland says they are collecting prom dresses for next year, so if you have one just hanging out in your closet, you can drop it off at Duffy’s Cleaners on Shawnee Road and tell them it’s for Diva’s Den