The Kiwanis Club is making sure all prom-goers this year will have a dress to wear.
The Diva’s Den was open for business at the Lima Masonic Center on Saturday for anyone interested in needing a free prom dress. Dresses in all different sizes and colors were hung for people to browse through, and there were even a selection of shoes to choose from.
The Kiwanis Club offers free dresses to area students every year, and are happy to be able to help with one of the more expensive items involved with going to prom.
Candace Newland, the Kiwanis Chair for Diva’s Den says, “This is one opportunity for us to do something that helps not only the children, but it helps parents too. It’s quite a financial burden to some to be able to buy a dress and so this way we’re sure that everyone who wants to go can have a dress.”
The dresses are completely free to the students, and the Kiwanis club encourages people to donate their old dresses to Duffy’s cleaners in December for the Diva’s Den.