CLEVELAND, OH (WLIO) - Between cellphones, tablets and TVs, it's no doubt kids are getting more screen time.  But how does too much screen time impact a child's health, and what steps can parents take to cut back on it?Doctors say kids should not be scrolling through their phones before bed because it's a stimulating activity that can keep them awake. 

They recommend no screen time at least an hour before bed.

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.