CLEVELAND, OH (WLIO) - Between cellphones, tablets and TVs, it's no doubt kids are getting more screen time. But how does too much screen time impact a child's health, and what steps can parents take to cut back on it?Doctors say kids should not be scrolling through their phones before bed because it's a stimulating activity that can keep them awake.
They recommend no screen time at least an hour before bed.
To cut down on screen time even more, parents can set other designated times when phones aren't allowed like during dinner.
Another simple thing parents can do is turn off the tv if no one's watching it.
They add that kids will always think it's time to watch tv if it's constantly on as background noise. Above all, it's crucial for parents to set an example of healthy screen time use for their children to follow.
"If you're at the dinner table and you're scrolling through and you're looking at stuff, they're watching you. Kids are sponges, and they're absorbing their environment,” says Dr. Noah Schwartz. “And so they follow what they see. And so if in the house everyone's on the phone and the TVs on and things like that, that's all that they're going to know. So, starting with your own practices, I think is a great way to begin."
Doctor Schwartz encourages parents to participate in their child's screen time as much as possible to make the activity more interactive.
He stresses it's especially important for parents to watch content with younger children so they can help explain what's going on and provide an educational benefit.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.