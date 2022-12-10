Cleveland, OH (WLIO) - If you haven't gotten your flu shot yet, now is the time to do so. According to the CDC, so far this season, there have been over 38,000 hospitalizations and 2,100 deaths from the flu and that number continues to climb. Infectious disease specialists say the southern hemisphere is often a predictor of what kind of flu season we will have here in the United States, and so far it's been pretty active. Younger people are also being impacted more than usual. Flu symptoms can vary widely, including everything from fever, cough, sore through, runny nose, to headaches, body aches, and fatigue.
Most people will usually feel better on their own within a week, but some may develop complications that could lead to hospitalization or even death. Over-the-counter medications and prescription antiviral drugs are available to help with treatment. However, the best defense in fighting the flu is getting vaccinated.
“People who are very young and very old, or who have chronic medical conditions, are at risk for more complications and more severe flu,” says Dr. Susan Rehm of the Cleveland Clinic. “So, while it's important for all of us to get vaccinated, it's really important for young people, older people and people who have illnesses to get vaccinated."
Doctor Rehm believes flu season is likely going to be worse this year due in part to less people wearing masks like they did throughout the pandemic.
