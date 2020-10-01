October is nationally recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Crossroads Crisis Center is Allen County's only domestic abuse agency, and they have events planned for the whole month.
October 1st - Crossroads Crisis Center's Kick-Off at the Lima Public Library at 5:15 pm. There will be a brief ceremony and a book dedication to the Library from Crossroads. They will then walk from the Library to Town Square holding signs with names of those who have lost their lives due to domestic violence.
October 4th - Boy Scouts from Troop 106 have replaced one of the trees that was previously planted that was in poor condition. The tree is located at 116 W. North Street. There will be a brief ceremony at 1:00 pm.
October 10th - Crossroads will have a new partnership this year with Art Space, and will be handing out to-go art bags for people to create “peace rocks” and leave them throughout their community. The goal is for the community to remember someone through the rock, and understand that domestic violence can be found throughout our community. Bags will start being handed out at noon.
October 24th - Make A Difference Day from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm. Crossroads Crisis Center will stand in front of local Chief Supermarkets with a list of shelter needs that can include; cleaning supplies, paper products, hygiene products, etc. They will be asking the community to select a item on the list and donate it to the shelter. Chief locations include; Northland, Cable Rd., Bluffton, and Delphos.
All month long you can see silhouette displays and purple bulbs throughout the community, information at several local libraries, and purple ribbons in Town Square. Dunkin Donuts, Sara's Sweets, and Baked to Perfection in Delphos are also preparing purple sweets to support Crossroads.
Crossroads Crisis Center's focus is to raise awareness while celebrating survivors of domestic violence, honoring those who have lost their lives due to domestic violence, and recognizing those who work to end domestic violence.