President Trump's son, Donald Trump jr., will be making a campaign stop in Lima Wednesday afternoon. Donald jr. will be speaking to the Republican faithful at the UNOH Event Center sometime just after noon. This is the second stop for Donald jr. who spoke at the Event Center in 2018 with his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle. Lima is no stranger to the president's Children. Eric Trump made a campaign stop in Lima before his dad's 2016 presidential run. Of course, President Trump visited the Joint System Manufacturing Center to thank the workers and check out the home to the Abrams’ tank in March of 2019.
The Allen County Republican party handed out the limited number of tickets for the event. We will have more on the campaign stop Wednesday on Your News Now 5 and 6.