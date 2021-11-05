The Lima Fire Department wants to remind the public of this life saving measure as we turn our clocks back for daylight saving.
Twice a year we adjust our clocks one hour for daylight saving time, but it’s also highly recommended that people also test and replace their smoke alarm batteries at this time as well.
According to the American Red Cross, house fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster. The Lima Fire Inspector Warren Pughsley says that there are 8 fire-related deaths a day with a fire happening every 91 seconds.
“They don’t think it’s ever going to happen to them, nobody does, but it’s happening to somebody," says Pughsley. "When people are prepared, that smoke alarm gives them an early warning, and they’re able to escape. When they’re not, or when people think that that smoke alarm’s going to warn them and there’s no battery in it because they took it out when they were cooking and forgot to put it back in, that’s when people don’t wake up and that’s when people don’t survive.”
It is also advised to have a home fire escape plan with everyone in your household. To learn more on home fire safety, head to redcross.org/homefires.