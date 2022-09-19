Monday Evening was the first night of a two night performance series at the Delphos St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.
The nationally-reclaimed Catholic inspirational performer and author Doug Brummel arrived in Delphos Monday Evening to perform the first part of the "Lighten Up!" catholic ministry. Brummel's mission is to take the audience on a one-of-a-kind Catholic faith journey that explores the various aspects of the catholic religion and to evangelize souls. While tonight's performance is aimed to inspire those in their personal faith with God, Brummel fulfills his mission through a truly unique medium.
"Throughout the evening, he will be playing different characters. He plays a nun; he plays an older lady; he plays a young kid; he plays an older man; he plays the maintenance man... all presenting the Catholic faith through these unique characters he does. He covers the creed a little bit. He has a character that talks about the importance of Catholic identity. And also, there's also a character that goes through the process, an older gentleman who explains about grief and how the Catholic faith has helped him in his time of grief," says Father Dennis Walsh, Pastor, Delphos St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.
If you missed tonight's performance, you are in luck as another performance will happen tomorrow night for Night Two at 6:47 PM sharp at the church.