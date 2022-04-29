There have been major changes in downtown Lima in the last several years with more changes on the way that are intended to revitalize the downtown even more. But will it bring the needed foot traffic to local retail shops. Holly Geaman has more on this story.
Anyone can see the changes in downtown Lima as several new businesses have popped up and announcements of future developments have sparked interest in what downtown can become. Local business leaders hearing from several of their peers at the chambers monthly breakfast about how they are investing in the heart of the city.
Businessman Devin Muniz adds, “We just purchased it It’s 409 North Main Street. We just purchased it a couple months ago. We are bringing all new retail spaces to the bottom level. We are putting apartments, affordable apartments on the second level. We hope to make them for young professionals, the people coming into downtown. We don’t know yet what we’re going to do with the other 20,000 square feet but we have space to expand.”
Muniz (moo-niece) first invested in downtown Lima with the purchase of a building on High Street which is now Zin-um’s. The owner of Alter Ego Comics has been in downtown for more than a decade and believes that creating multi-use buildings could be key into expanding a customer base.
Marc Bowker, owner of Alto Ego Comics explains, “We have plans to add five commercial spaces to the second floor of our building. I would love for all five of those of those spaces to be filled with retail because we don’t have enough shopping downtown. The shopping we do have is very patchwork. We have a couple stores in one block, a couple of stores on another block. We need contiguous shopping. We’ve seen that second-floor retail works in cities like Yellow Springs, Dayton, The Oregon District, the Short North, there’s no reason why we can’t have second floor retail in downtown Lima because we are kind of out of room at this point.”
Bowker also says that there is only so much that the individual investors can do to try and revitalize the downtown and there needs to be a form of leadership to bring them all together for the better good. One concern of businesses is parking. Public parking for their customers and a uniformed parking throughout the downtown area.
Mayor Sharetta Smith says, “We need to bring all of that in together. We heard about the need for a downtown plan. We’ve heard about the need to be consistent with paring, and so as city government we’ll be convening with these businesses to talk about how to continue this upward trajectory, ride the momentum, the positive momentum that we have gong on now and make our downtown that vibrant vital place that people want to come.”
The mayor says that there is 60-million dollars’ worth of investment currently going on in Lima’s downtown and with continued public private partnerships there is more that can be done.
In Lima Holly Geaman Your news now.