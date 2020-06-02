The Downtown Lima Farmers Market opened back up today with a new location, and a new layout.
The farmers market is now located at the future site of the "Greater Lima Region Park & Amphitheater" behind Old City Prime on Spring Street.
To encourage social distancing and smaller crowds, shoppers have two options when visiting. They can either walk to each vendor on the outside of the market or drive around the inside. If possible, shoppers are also encouraged to shop with vendors online beforehand to cut down visiting time. A list of vendors is available on the farmers market Facebook page. Although it's only the first day back, vendors and shoppers say they are pleased with the adjustments so far.
The market's manager Jennifer Fickle says, “This is great. We are able to provide for our vendors, because they don’t have a means to support themselves, because some of this is their livelihood and some of this is a hobby too. But, it helps the local economy for sure and then also offers the fresh local in season produce that is so needed in our community.”
Owner of Delicious Delights, and vendor Daniella Mattis says, “I am thrilled that they decided not to cancel the farmers market. Just because this market brings in most of our business, because vendor events have been cancelled throughout the year, because of Covid.”
During the month of June, the farmers market is holding a produce perk for SNAP users. They are open every Tuesday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.