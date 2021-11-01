The Lima Rotary Club heard more about the work going on in downtown Lima.
Shaunna Basinger, executive director of Downtown Lima, Inc., spoke with the Rotary Club about the work that goes into promoting and working on parts of the downtown area.
She also touched on the projects that are currently underway, and she says that many of these have been on a delay because of the pandemic, but changes will be coming soon.
"There have been a lot of plans that have been put into motion and things have been worked on under the surface, but they’ve not been able to quite get rolling yet because of different restrictions and limited supplies, that kind of thing," said Basinger. "As we get further and further through the pandemic and things begin to change and hopefully recover, we’re going to start seeing all the plans and projects that we’ve been talking about for so long and hearing about actually coming to fruition."
Some infrastructure projects coming to downtown lima include work on the market street roundabout and improved pedestrian safety.