Dozens of Businesses Participate in the Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce's 2nd The Chamber Challenge

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- After a positive turnout last year, the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce hosted the second year of "The Chamber Challenge."
Around 125 people from nearly 3 dozen businesses filled Westgate Entertainment Center for some friendly competition. On Tuesday evening, each business was in a team of 4 to challenge other businesses in games of bowling, axe throwing, cup stacking, and even rock-wall climbing. While everyone in attendance enjoyed the fun and games, Tuesday night's challenge aimed to strengthen the bonds between businesses, allowed people to network, and to enhance teamwork skills.
"A lot of times, we took our staff, and we went through all these games, and that's how we decided to do this event last year because it does build team, and you really understand each other and how you think together, how you plan together, and by the time you get done, I mean... you're very close to your team; you're closer to your team because you've fought through the whole process," says Jed Metzger, President & CEO, Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber of Commerce does plan to bring "The Chamber Challenge" back next year.