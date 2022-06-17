What a difference a day makes. After nearly a week of scorching temperatures, the milder weather brought out dozens of golfers to make a difference in a child’s life.
Friday was the day for the annual Smith-Jones Family Foundation two-person golf scramble at Tamarac Golf Course. They are raising money for scholarships and youth programming for several organizations. Dollars will go to Mulligans Youth Golf. The National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice and the Smith-Jones Family Foundation for scholarships. Those participating were eager to help.
John Irons – “I really like coming out and playing golf and helping out. Helping out these outings. These guys are always out here trying to raise money for different things, and I enjoy doing it.”
Barry Musselman – “It’s a good cause, it’s a beautiful morning, and the golf course is in good shape. The weather's finally cooled down after two days of blistering heat. Just seemed like the thing to today. So, just out here to have a good time and enjoy good friends and playing golf.”
Londell Smith Smith -Jones Family Foundation – “Here’s an opportunity to say, you know what we can’t do it by ourselves, and instead of going out and asking and soliciting money, what don’t we get everybody together. It’s a beautiful day out here let’s play some golf, raise some money, help some kids, be a blessing to our community and just take advantage of the opportunity to socialize and network.”
The golf outing is an annual event that attracts more than one hundred golfers.
