Dozens of Lima business women enjoying a little bit of "Holiday Jolification"

Area businesswomen taking time out for themselves Thursday at the Chamber's “Jollification” event.
It’s a time that the ladies can shop, socialize, and celebrate the holiday season. It’s part of the Women in Business program the Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce offers. The group meets several times a year with different topics and speakers to support these women. The “Holiday Jollification” is lighthearted and popular with those attending.
Tammy Kirkendall of Edward Jones adds, “There’s always a lot of good vendors here. We can do some holiday shopping. It’s really exciting to have a few new vendors this year. I picked up some salted caramel chocolate and some chocolate pretzels and I haven’t even made it over to this side yet, so.”
Charmaine Bowman with Mary Kay also adds, “So the day is all about really supporting women in business and we get to showcase some of our holiday items. That’s what we’re doing here showcasing some of our holiday items and we have been talking to a lot of people giving them some gift giving ideas and yeah it’s been fun.”
You can find more about Women in Business on the Chamber's website.