A Lima City project at Faurot Park hopes to help alleviate the flooding problem.
The Lima Parks and Recreation Department has started a drainage project in the Faurot Park bowl, where the grouping of baseball diamonds are located. This new system replaces an old system that left standing water in the bowl area for days. The bowl area was always designed as a detention area for overflow from the Ottawa River. But the new system allows water to flow back into the river in a shorter period of time, making it a more functional space to use. The project was budgeted for last year and prices around $65,000.
"The old system we had pockets in different areas out here where water would sit," Ric Stolly said, director of Lima Parks and Recreation. "It would bring mosquitoes, it would have issues with ducks, geese, and so forth. Now we're counting on this system to again, alleviate the ponding out here in the bowl area and get the water back to the river and flowing upstream."
Stolly said with the rain we saw in the last few days, standing water is still expected, but will clear out quickly.