One person was transported to the hospital following a motorcycle accident.
Around 3:15 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol and Bath Township Fire Department responded to an accident near the intersection of Reservoir Road and Kingwood Drive in Lima.
According to first responders, the driver of the motorcycle was heading west bound on Reservoir Road when it spun out of control.
Bath Fire Department said the driver of the motorcycle was transported to Lima Memorial Health System with serious injuries.