LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima residents are taking advantage of the first week of the Mayor’s Spring Clean Up. There were four dumpster site locations around Lima Saturday, where residents could drop off a variety of items. The site at Robb Park hosted by Scout Troops 777 and 106 G had a steady number of people stopping by to get rid of some unwanted items. So, we asked them what they thought about helping with the Spring Clean Up.
“I feel pretty good about it, because you get to help the community,” says Mia Kohli, Troop 106 G.
“It fun you get to hang out with some friends from school and we just get to help other people,” adds Marli Lopez, 106 G
“It feels great, I just love helping the community and doing these little things to make this place better,” says Ian Delgado, Troop 777
The next Mayor’s Spring Clean Up is May 13th . The dumpster site locations will be released later next week.