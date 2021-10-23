An e-cycling drive held on Saturday cleaned out local homes of unused electronics.
The Allen County of Board of Developmental Disabilities held the recycling drive with AIM recycling out of Toledo. The event aimed to help residents get rid of old electronics that would otherwise just gather dust in their homes.
Items such as computers, laptops, computer parts, printers, cables, speakers, phones, and cameras were placed into large bins that would be loaded onto AIM trucks to be recycled.
The only item not accepted during the drive was box televisions. Organizers state that they hope to plan another e-cycling drive in the future that will accept them.
Electronics that still had data on them will be safely deleted before the recycling process.