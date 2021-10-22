Residents will be able to dispose of old electronic devices on Saturday.
The Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities will be holding the recycling drive at their headquarters located at 2500 Ada Road Saturday, October 23rd from 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM.
Residents are asked to bring items to the parking lot in front of the administrative building. Accepted items include computers, laptops, computer parts, hard drives, cables, speakers, keyboards, mice, cameras, A/V equipment, fax machines, phones, VCRs, DVD players, lighting, games, etc.
The only item that will not be accepted is box televisions.
Hard drives and data-storing devices will be safely destroyed. All other items will be recycled.