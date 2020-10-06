Tuesday, October 6th is the day and dozens of people lined up to be among the first to cast their ballot.
Early voting started in the state of Ohio. People were lined up at the Allen County Board of Elections when the doors opened and throughout the day. Today also marks the day that absentee ballots will be mailed out to the 13-thousand Allen County voters requested. You can still request an absentee ballot, but election officials say not to wait until the last minute. As the general election approaches the Board of Elections will have extended hours. Back in March, the primary election was delayed due to the pandemic, and voters today say they want to make sure they get their vote in early.
Julia Briggs explains why she came out to vote early, “Because in March before they shut us down, we were supposed to go vote and the next day they shut it down. My thing is to get it in and get it early and then I won’t have a chance to not vote. It is important to me because we need to know what’s going on with our country.”
Vince Fried will be working the polls that day and tells why it’s important to vote, “I think voting, in general, is really important and right now you can get it out of the way and get it done so you don’t have to worry about it.”
Lima Mayor David Berger and his wife taking advantage of early voting today. He is encouraging every registered voter to use their right to vote and be heard.
Lima Mayor David Berger adds, “We need to exercise that and it’s important to local elections, to state elections and obviously to the national election.”
All COVID-19 protocols are being followed with temperatures being taken, social distancing, and sanitizing of all election equipment after it is used. Early voting hours are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. for the next two weeks and then extended hours will begin.