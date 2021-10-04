Early voting begins in Ohio

Tuesday, October 5th, is the first day of early voting in the state of Ohio.
The Allen County Board of Elections will be open for in-person early voting from 8 am to 5 pm every weekday for the first three weeks before Election Day. The last week before Election Day, they will be open until 7 pm.
If you plan to vote on November 1st, the time frame to do so will be shorter: "You can only vote until 2 pm on that Monday," said Kathy Meyer, director of the Allen County BOE. "A lot of people don’t understand that, but we have to close down voting at 2 pm on November 1st. You just need to come in here with some form of ID just like you were at the polls, just cast your ballot, put it in the scanner, and you’re good to go."
You can also contact the board of elections for a mail-in ballot. Those can be mailed back into the board of elections or dropped off in person.