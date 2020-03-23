East Market Street closures this week

This week, motorists driving down East Market Street in downtown Lima may face some slight delays.
East Market Street will have rolling lane restrictions for a utility relocation project through Wednesday. The utilities are being moved as part of the construction of the Rhodes State College's Center for Health, Science, Education, and Innovation building. There are existing utility lines that run underneath the future site of the building. Traffic may be reduced to one lane in each direction, and southbound on Union Street will be reduced to one lane during this time. The Rhodes State College project is expected to be complete in summer 2021.