The Lima Mall invited some four-legged friends and their owners for a holiday photo op.
The Easter bunny and his garden were set up in the mall where dog families could come and get their picture taken. The dogs sat like good boys and girls for their picture and even got a treat at the end.
The St. Rita’s Welcome Waggers were also invited to come and meet other dog owners in the community. Welcome Waggers is an animal therapy service that helps patients through their stays with the support of a dog.
Sue Davis, one of the Welcome Waggers Hosts says, “I was at one facility and the girl was blind. But Benson, he just laid there and she just loved him. She could feel him, knew he was a big dog, the whole works. It’s just rewarding to us.”
If you would like to know more about the Welcome Waggers or if you would like to volunteer, dog owners can call the St. Rita’s volunteer office.