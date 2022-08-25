Educators get advice on how to keep students focused in the classroom

Teachers are juggling so many hats in the classroom on a regular basis but now add in the effects of the pandemic on their students and it becomes even more of a balancing act.
Educators from Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin Counties meeting to hear from Ruby Payne, a consultant and author that has spent countless hours studying the effects of emotion in the classroom. She says that students are coming back to the classroom about a year and a half emotionally behind from where they were before COVID. Mostly because they didn't get that interaction and development with other kids which can cause problems.
"So one of the things we know is that there are more emotional issues. Social isolation in the research makes people more aggressive. So one of the things we're looking at is how do we understand that so that it doesn't stop learning, how do we understand it so that we have more calmness in the classroom?" questioned Ruby Payne, author of Emotional Poverty.
"We all play a role in working with students. So the importance was to get educators, people working for schools, and so many of them as we could here today because we all have an impact on the youth that we serve each and every day," stated Craig Kupferberg, superintendent of Allen County Educational Services Center.