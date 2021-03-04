Election board votes to keep Lima mayoral candidate on ballot after hearing

The Allen County Board of Elections have voted to keep a Lima Mayoral Candidate on the upcoming ballot.
Elizabeth Hardesty faced a challenge for her candidacy after submitting her petition to the board of elections on February 4th, 2021.
Bart Mills was the individual who submitted the challenge, pointing to concerns about her living in the city of Lima, stating that she has addresses in Texas and Pennsylvania.
"I believe that the city charter reads pretty clearly that a candidate has to be a resident of the city of Lima for six months, prior to the primary, and I just don't believe that Miss Hardesty meets that requirement." said Mills.
C. Bradford Kelly represented Hardesty during the hearing. He responded to Mill's opening statement by citing a recent letter from the City of Lima's tax department, and also stating that the pandemic restricted travel for Hardesty.
Hardesty works as a geologist for Chemostrat, which she states requires her to travel in and out of the state.
"Home does not equate to residency, living somewhere does not establish residency... buying a home, selling a home, these acts and events do not establish residency." explained Kelly.
Four exhibits, two from Mills and Two from Kelly, were submitted during the hearing to the board of elections.
Mill's exhibits included one that shows purchases of three vehicles outside of Ohio, and one that shows Facebook postings of Hardesty being out of the state.
Hardesty's council submitted two exhibits as well, the first being an affidavit from Hardesty, and the other of Facebook posts showing statements of the candidate calling Lima home.
The board of elections then questioned Hardesty after exhibits were turned in, asking her questions such as drivers license issued states, her work, and automobile registration states.
During closing arguments, Mills discussed Hardesty's history of involvement in other communities other than Lima.
"She was in Lima, Ohio for about three weeks... and I guess the challenge arises of how do we define residency." said Mills.
Hardesty also addressed the Board of Elections during closing statements.
"I have a voting record here and I have always kept my voting registration here, I have even gone out of my way to make sure it is done," said Hardesty. "I have always gone out of my way to make sure Lima is home."
The board then left for an executive session that lasted more than 30 minutes. Once they returned to the room, they passed a 3-1 vote to have Hardesty stay on the upcoming ballot for Lima Mayoral race.
"I do want to thank the board for taking their time today and doing it... I believe that they came to the correct conclusion." Hardesty said after the hearing. "I'm looking forward to running a strong campaign to be the next mayor of Lima."