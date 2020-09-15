Elida Board of Education approves annexation

The Elida Board of Education approved an agreement they have with the Village of Elida.
The agreement allows for the annexation of 40 acres of the elementary school that is under construction from American Township to the Village of Elida. Along with the agreement the elementary school will receive an income tax abatement for current employees and have received water and sewer hookups from the village. We spoke to the superintendent of the Elida School District to get his thoughts on the annexation petition.
Joel Mengerink, Elida School District Superintendent said, “Over the course of the year, you know it’s been a long haul and we have finally have gotten to this point where we are ready to move forward. The village has held up their end of things by connecting the new school building with the sewer and the water lines. They have already run the additional increased size of the line down from Elida Road. So now the next step was for us to continue holding up our end of things and moving forward with the formal request to annex into the village.”
The agreement will now go to the county commissioners where they will hold a hearing on the annexation.