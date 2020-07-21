Elida School Board members given in-progress tour of new elementary building

Tuesday evening, Elida School Board members were given an in-progress tour of the new elementary school building being constructed.
Brick was initially laid in March of this year. Now, outlines of classrooms are present, along with the large gymnasium which doubles as a storm shelter, able to withstand 250 mph winds.
Jason Fleming, a representative of the Garmann Miller architectural company provided the tour. They also reviewed and accepted the new 4-classroom addition to the second floor of the Kindergarten wing. The school board approved the change order Tuesday evening, adding another 6,000 square feet, built by Peterson Construction Company.
The Superintendent of Elida Local Schools says the pandemic has not slowed down the project, and they remain under budget and on schedule.
“You know I think everybody has been very excited about it. Especially with everything that’s been going on, you know away from this, with the pandemic and everything. It’s been a bright spot for us, it’s been exciting to watch," Superintendent Joel Mengerink explains. He continues, "Obviously, there’s extra work involved with it but, you know, we’re ecstatic with where it’s at and where we’re going to be in a year. You know the kids are going to have state of the art everything, and they won’t realize that until they get in there and you’ll see a lot of smiling faces.”
The building will hold students from Pre-K through 5th grade. It is set to be complete and open for the school year after Labor Day 2021.