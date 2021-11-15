Elida School Board to take a closer look at H.B. 290

The Elida school board is taking a closer look at a House Bill that would create a universal voucher program for the state of Ohio.
House Bill 290, nicknamed the Backpack Bill, would allow $5,500 for students in grades K-8 and $7,500 for students in grades 9-12 to be put into an education savings account to be used for private school tuition, tutoring, and other uses.
The Elida school board plans to look deeper into what makes up Bill 290 and what the price tag looks like to fund a new system separate from the Fair School Funding Plan.
"We want to watch some of the components of it, because basically now if it’s going to be universal voucher bill, the voucher could really be for students that never attended a public school," said Elida Local Schools treasurer Joel Parker. "I think there’s some issue with that it’s going to be open for everybody, and how does it get funded?"
The bill was referred to the state finance committee back in May and has yet to be voted on.