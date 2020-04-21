The Elida Board of Education voted to approve a settlement agreement with the Village of Elida during a virtual meeting on Tuesday.
The settlement agreement will allow the village annexation of the new elementary school being built. In return, the elementary school will get income tax abatements for current employees, as well as receive water and sewer hookups to the project.
Elida Local Schools superintendent, Joel Mengerink, says the decision came out of necessity for the new elementary building project to continue.
He says, "The agreement is beneficial for both parties. We appreciate the fact that we now have an open line of communication with the village through the new mayor and administration. We're thankful for that and we think that this is a good step in the right direction. Hopefully, it's beneficial for both parties going forward."
The village of Elida has already approved the agreement, and it will go into effect as soon as it is signed by the school board.