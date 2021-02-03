Elizabeth Hardesty enters race for Mayor of Lima

Today was the deadline to file petitions to run for Mayor of Lima, but one more candidate is in the race last minute.
Elizabeth Hardesty added her name to the ballot Wednesday afternoon. She submitted a petition with 96 signatures to the Allen County Board of Elections, making her the fourth candidate for the seat.
She says her campaign will concentrate on safety services, reviewing the parks and rec department, and connecting schools with trade programs to prepare students for the workforce.
Hardesty is a 1999 graduate of Lima Senior High School and has been a resident of the city all her life. She has worked in the oil and gas industry for the past 15 years, but was ready for a change to help her hometown.
"So, I want to run for mayor because I feel Lima is at a crossroads. I think they’ve been going down the same path for the last 30 years, and they’re going to continue to do so unless you bring in a fresh set of eyes, with somebody with a different perspective on it," Hardesty explains. "And I think I could be that person in order to help Lima move to the future for the best city it can be.”
Hardesty will be facing Joshua Hayes, Sharetta Smith, and Autumn Swanson in the nonpartisan primary election on May 4, 2021. The two candidates with the most votes will move onto the general election on November 2, 2021. The winner will replace 8-term Mayor David Berger, who decided not to run for reelection.
To view the full list of Allen County candidates, visit allen.boe.ohio.gov.