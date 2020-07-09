The board that oversees the Ohio Statehouse and Capitol Square says it will cost about $158,000 to repair the damage that occurred there during recent protests against racial injustice.
The Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board says that tally from protests in Columbus between May 28th and June 18th doesn't include repairs for damage on other state property or expenses for the State Highway Patrol. The damage included broken windows at the statehouse that have been boarded up. In June, it was defaced with red handprints and the phrase "hands up, don't shoot" in protest of police brutality.