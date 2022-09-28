Allen County, OH (WLIO) - The services provided to victims of crime have changed over the past 30 years, and that is in part because of a man that has dedicated his career to helping others, and he has now announced his retirement.
Executive director David Voth has developed Crime Victim Services in Allen and Putnam Counties from a small group to an organization with ten crucial programs under its wings. All are designed to provide victims with the services needed to heal. He says the biggest change has been going from privileges to rights for the victims.
"Victim services is a new field, we had to create what are the standards, what are the protocols, what are the right things - what do victims need," said Voth. "The four core things that we came up with that are now used across Ohio are that victims need safety, healing, justice, and restitution. Those are the four core outcomes that the Ohio Attorney General uses for victims programs all across Ohio."
Victims rights are in the Ohio Constitution and are law. As law enforcement hands out Miranda Rights to offenders, they also hand out Marcy Rights cards to victims. Another change has been the amount of funding Crime Victim Services receives from federal, state and local sources. Voth has been working with new executive director Amy Wiechart-Bayliff who is no stranger to CVS and is thankful for Voth's leadership.
"David's leadership and impact on on behalf of victims rights has been seen locally statewide and nationally, and that has enabled Crime Victim Services as well to be a leading organization in the field," said Wiechart-Bayliff. "We look forward to continuing that impact in providing services and providing that expertise both locally and through the state in advocacy."
Voth's last day is October 7th. Crime Victims Services provides for victims in Allen and Putnam Counties and is one of the few non-profit CVSs in the state. Most are provided through county prosecutors offices in Ohio.
