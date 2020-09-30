The City of Lima’s fall paving program starts tomorrow October 1st.
They will be paving 21 city streets totaling just over 6 miles of roadway. Bluffton Paving is doing the project and will be putting signs up on the streets that will be seeing mill work and paving. City officials are asking residents to please abide by the signs posted.
Lima Public Works Director Howard Elstro explains, “When they see the signs, please, that means you’ll need to move your car. It will be for a couple days in front of your affected place where you’re parking whether it’s a home or a business.”
They hope to have all the paving done by the end of October weather permitting. You can find the list of streets at the city's website.