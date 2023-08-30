LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Some Lima residents were without power after part of a tree took down a power line.
A portion of a tree snapped off near the intersection of Burch and Ashwood, taking down a power line and causing the wires to lay on the street. The Lima Fire Department blocked off the area due to the fact that the wires were still live and could spark. AEP Ohio arrived on the scene to turn off the power as the City of Lima worked to clear the debris from the road. It is still unknown when power will be restored to the homes affected.