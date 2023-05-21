LIMA, OH (WLIO) - St. Rose Catholic Church continued their decades long tradition to welcome the community to summertime.
With live music, games, fair food, and more, there was plenty for everyone to enjoy at the St. Rose Festival this weekend. Sunday was family day at the festival, with rides and some carnival activities for kids to enjoy.
Since most schools are out for the school year, or will be soon, the church wants to be able to give families and the community something fun to kick off the beginning of summer.
"We like to open our grounds to our neighborhood, to our families, our school families, and our parishioners, so that we can all kind of celebrate each other, really. We all work together to make it a nice time for the kids especially," said Mary Paton, the co-chair of the St. Rose Festival.
The festival also gives parents the opportunity to come check out St. Rose Elementary School.