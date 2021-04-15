ArtSpace/Lima has not slowed down its outreach in the community through their to-go art bag drive-throughs. The organization will have another art kit available this weekend for free pick-up.
This month's theme is all about watercolors. It will contain a brush, a set of paints, salt for experimenting, and professional watercolor papers. Artists are encouraged to enjoy the spring weather outside while creating their work. It may then even be displayed for the community to see.
"We've done watercolors before with Plein Air painting, but this time we're encouraging the community to get out, and this could be for children or adults," explains Sally Windle, Executive Director of ArtSpace/Lima. "To get out and do a painting of their outside environment and then bring them back in and we're going to display them in ArtSpace in our June show."
Awards will be given out to all age groups in the exhibit. The bags can be picked up this Saturday, April 17th on Cherry Alley behind ArtSpace starting at noon. Windle says they plan to provide to-go art as long as there is a demand.