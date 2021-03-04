Allen County once again benefitting from one-time COVID-19 dollars through the CARES Act.
Commissioners on Thursday approving the use of $231,000 to replace security cameras at the Allen County Justice Center. The current system of 90 cameras is 30 years old, analog, no longer able to be repaired and are original to the building. They will be receiving 108 new cameras within the next month which will be significant for the Justice Center.
Allen County Sheriff Public Information Officer Major Andre McConnahea explains, “Cameras are vitally important to our jail for the security. For the safety of the inmates and to our staff. We need to eliminate blind spots in the jail, and we need to do what we can to be able to investigate things when they occur and have a clean clear picture of what’s going on.”
Allen County Commissioner Brian Winegardner added, “The one-time CARES Act money that we received in ’20 that carried over is extremely important for these types of projects. These projects can last after we install them. They can last for 10, 15, 20 plus years.”
Winegardner says the county will be seeing dividends on the Cares Act dollars for many years to come.