Federal dollars making its way to regional airports for improvement projects

The Lima Allen County Airport, along with several other airports in the region, are getting federal funding for improvements.
The U.S. Department of Transportation announcing over $273 million dollars in grants to 184 airports across the nation. Locally Lima Allen County Airport receiving just under $300 thousand dollars. Bluffton, Van Wert, and Bellefontaine airports also receiving dollars for infrastructure projects. The U.S. Transportation secretary states this investment in our nation's airports will strengthen safety, improve travel, generate jobs, and benefit local communities.