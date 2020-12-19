Fewer crowds on Super Saturday as people opt to shop online

It was the last weekend before Christmas where people are finishing up their last-minute shopping.
The National Retail Federation says more than 150 million people in the U.S. are estimated to shop on Super Saturday, a number that increased by a couple million since last year. Though, you wouldn’t think that by walking around the Lima Mall on the big shopping day.
Jeff Vance, a shopper at the Lima Mall says, “I actually expected a lot more people here. The crowd’s down from what I expected it to be but, hopefully, everyone’s getting their stuff done.”
That might be because out of the many people shopping today, 42 percent of them plan to shop solely online.
“We’ve done more this year probably than we’ve done in the past," says Vance. "It’s probably the circumstances”
This year, holiday shopping patterns have seen a shift in how people shop, and when they’re shopping. Not only have more people been Christmas shopping online, but they’ve also been getting it done earlier than in the past.
The stats from the National Retail Federation say 85 percent of people had over half of their Christmas shopping done as of early December.
Kristen Snook is an example of that. “Well, we got that done last month in November, and now we’re just out shopping,” says Snook.
The same forces that drove people to be proactive with their Christmas shopping, also drove them to start spreading Christmas joy earlier too, and build up anticipation for the big day.
Snook says, “Especially with COVID, we decided to put the tree up way early just to put some smiles on our faces.”