Fire causes heavy damage to Bath Township home

A two-alarm fire in Bath Township causes heavy damage to a home.
Firefighters were called out to 608 E Williams Street at 12:40 p.m. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the home when crews arrived on the scene. Those living in the home were able to get out of the house before the fire trucks arrived, but firefighters had to rescue many domestic and exotic animals that were trapped in the home. There were a lot of personal items in the home which was preventing crews from fighting the fire from inside the home, so an aerial truck was used to attack it from above.
“Because of the heavy contents we might be here for a little bit,” says Chief Joseph Kitchen, Bath Fire Department. “We will start our investigation when it is safe.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but they do not believe it was suspicious in nature. The fire department officials estimate the damage of contents and structure around $30,000. The American Red Cross was called in to help the residents. American Township, Perry Township, and Lima Fire Departments were called in to assist with the fire.