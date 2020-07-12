The Shawnee Township Fire Department is trying to determine the cause of a Sunday morning fire at the middle school. The fire department was called to the Shawnee Middle School just before 8 am when law enforcement and a passerby noticed smoke coming from the roof. Firefighters found flames on the roof above the gym. Lima and Cridersville Fire Departments were called in to assist. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The estimated damage from the fire is between $15,000 and $20,000.