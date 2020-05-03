The organization called Firefighters Helping Lima is a charity fund made up of Firefighters Union Local 334 and their goal is to raise money to donate to local charities only.
Sunday during their free community dinner, they handed off a donation to Heartbeat of Lima, an organization that reaches out to pregnant women and families with young children in need.
The executive director at Heartbeat of Lima says they’ve been helping more people out during the pandemic, so there is a high need for donations in a time where not a lot of people are able to donate.
“We passed out over 4000 diapers the first three weeks in March, so it’s just been a lot of people who needed help but at the same time with our economy being how it is, our donations aren’t coming in how they regularly do, so we were just so relieved to get that thousand dollar donation,” said Patti Kennedy, Executive Director at Heartbeat of Lima.
And the 500 free dinners organized by Firefighters helping Lima was a combination of donations from several businesses and organizations in the community. To name a few, Keystone donated the meat for the dinners, Girl Scouts of Western Ohio donated 500 boxes of cookies, and Fazoli's donated breadsticks.
The American Legion post 96 also offered up their building and staff to help, an organization that continues to help fundraise for the Firefighters Helping Lima.
“It’s just love, man. As they say, my daughter’s favorite reggae song, “One Love,” and that’s what I think of Lima,” said George David, President of Lima FF local 334.
The American Legion post 96 will be holding a Mother's Day drive thru chicken dinner sale to also benefit the Firefighters helping Lima Charity fund. It will run from 11 am until 2 pm on Saturday, May 10th.
You can preorder your dinner by calling (419) 225-5641.