Today was the first Annual American Classic bike and car show at the Harley Davidson in Lima.
Almost 80 motorcycles and cars were registered and displayed in the parking lot of the Harley Davidson shop. With oldie tunes playing from DJ Greg Cook at CDR productions, people were welcome to check out the classics and hot rods, all while raising money for a good cause. Half of the proceeds will be going toward the Church of Allentown Food Pantry.
Richie Crouch, the organizer of car show says, “Help the people out that need it. There’s a lot of sick people, there’s a lot of people that need food. Let’s get food on their table, that’s the first thing.”
The other half of the money raised will go to Russ Reeser, a beloved member of the car show community who has fallen ill. Reeser is also one of the founders of the King Car show.