A woman who was dedicated to serving disabled individuals in Allen County passes away. Mary Ann Brown died Friday in Sebring, Florida. Brown served as the first executive director of ARC of Allen County. Under her supervision, they started residential group living for mentally disabled individuals and organization named an intermediate care facility after her.
Brown also served as superintendent for Camp Robin Rogers. She was a Jefferson award winner in 2006 and was inducted into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame in 2015. A celebration of life ceremony will be held in Lima at a later date. Brown was 92 years old.