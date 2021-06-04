Downtown Lima Inc.'s First Friday event kicked off this Friday, bringing residents to explore businesses located in their own backyard.
First Friday held its first event of the year, with businesses across downtown setting up their own informational booths to inform residents on the services they offer.
Downtown Lima Inc. says that the event is aimed to reconnect residents with businesses that they have frequented before the pandemic, as well as have residents discover new shopping locations.
The next First Friday's events will be held on July 2nd and August 6th from 11AM - 8 PM.